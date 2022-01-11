Springfield Firefighters: Man hit by train Tuesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is currently in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Tuesday, according to Deputy Division Chief of Operations Mike Abbott.

At around 1 p.m., Springfield Firefighters were dispatched to the railroad crossing near 19th Street and Carpenter Street in response to a reported train accident.

When they arrived on scene, fire crews found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. The victim was quickly taken to an area hospital.

More information will be released when it becomes available.