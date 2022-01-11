Springfield Firefighters: Man hit by train Tuesday afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
railroad crossing_1549318885987.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is currently in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Tuesday, according to Deputy Division Chief of Operations Mike Abbott.

At around 1 p.m., Springfield Firefighters were dispatched to the railroad crossing near 19th Street and Carpenter Street in response to a reported train accident.

When they arrived on scene, fire crews found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. The victim was quickly taken to an area hospital.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story