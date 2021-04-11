Springfield firefighters knock down two fires overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield say they had a busy night, after responding to several incidents that spanned into the early Sunday morning hours.

According to Facebook posts published by Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews were called out before 9 p.m. to a reported structure fire near South 8th Street and East Cedar Street.

When they got to the scene, crews found out there had been a small fire on the exterior of a building that was already extinguished. City fire department personnel remained on scene to check for burn extension.

City Fire Marshal Ed Canny says there had been another fire at that same location on April 1, and investigators are still working to find out what caused them.

Crews were then called out to a house fire at 10:15 p.m. on West Elliot Avenue, between North Bond and North Walnut streets. Canny says crews found fire coming from the house when they got there.

Facebook posts by the fire union say crews forced entry into the front door of the home and brought out a hose to the backyard.

He adds firefighters had to put out flames in a couple different areas of the home.

“It took them a little time to get extinguished because of a large amount of combustibles in the house,” Canny says.

In total, six people were displaced from the house. Canny says the Red Cross was called in to provide assistance.

The fire marshal says they believe the fire was started by a space heater, and he reminded people to keep flammable materials in their home away from a heat source.

The third event that crews were called out to was a kitchen fire, according to Facebook posts. Canny says that was a kitchen fire reported at 10:50 p.m. at West Allen and South Spring streets.

When they got to the scene, crews say the fire was already out. Canny says the residents were not displaced.

Lastly, firefighters were called to the scene of a trailer fire early Sunday morning. The call went out at 2:20 a.m., and it happened on Daniel Avenue near Ridge Avenue.

Canny says the trailer was fully involved in fire, and no one was home at the time. He adds it’s unclear whether anyone was living there.

The fire marshal says investigators are still actively working to learn what caused it. He also says the trailer was a total loss.

Investigators remained at the scene until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Canny says it was a busy night for his crews.

“When we see two fires at the time same, it really taxes our resources,” he says. “We had that several times in the last month.

“It happens more of the time than people realize. When there are two fires that come in, it doesn’t leave us too many rigs to respond to other incidents, like medical emergencies.”

Canny says there were no injuries reported after all events.