Springfield cop accused of misconduct appears in court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield Police Department (SPD) officer appeared in court Thursday after city and state law enforcement accused him of sexual misconduct while on the job.

During his arraignment hearing, a judge reading out his charges says Taylor Staff inappropriately touched a woman’s genitals while knowing she couldn’t give consent.

That person was jailed at the time of the offense, according to statements made at the hearing.

Charging documents accused the 3-year SPD veteran of putting his hands down the pants of an inmate while detaining her.

His fourth charge was official misconduct, with the intent to gain a personal advantage, says the judge at the hearing. The charging dockets add Staff returned to the scene of a domestic battery victim and propositioned that she expose herself to him.

A fifth charge read by the judge accused him of having sex with a person who was detained by SPD.

The last charge stated at the hearing claims the officer demanded sex as a reward for taking a domestic battery victim back to their home.

The judge kept Staff’s bond amount set at $250,000 with 10% needed for release. His defense lawyer argued to have it lowered to $150,000, but the judge denied the request.

SPD announced Wednesday that Staff was placed on unpaid leave during the course of the investigation.

“Allegations of this nature do not represent the morals and values of the Springfield Police Department or its membership who strive every day to serve and protect our community in a professional manner,” Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel says. “Additionally, no individual is above the law and the Springfield Police Department will hold its members accountable at all times.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.