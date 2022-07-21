SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Lofty aspirations for one of Springfield’s tallest buildings have been cut short.

At a Springfield City Council meeting Tuesday night, a proposal to repurpose most of the hotel space at the 30-story Wyndham hotel downtown fell two votes short of passing.

The proposal outlined turning 320 out of 400 hotel rooms into “micro-efficiency” studio or one bedroom apartments, as well as adding a food court and an observation deck on the top floor. The remaining 80 units would still remain as hotel rooms.

Potential owner Good Homes Co. said the apartments would attract young people who would prefer to live with existing hotel amenities like an exercise center and indoor pool over floor space to move to downtown Springfield.

“We think there’s an incredible opportunity to really build something that is a destination in and of itself,“ David Mitchell, of Good Homes Co., said.

The current owner of the Wyndham, Al Rajabi, said because of the pandemic, the hotel’s occupancy averages 26% percent, and can’t keep operating with such low occupancy.

“It’s in shock, the occupancy goes up, it comes down, it goes up, you cannot operate… it’s impossible,” Rajabi said.

Some council members were on board with the proposal and liked adding more apartments downtown.

“I think a lot of folks here in Springfield would like to see both repopulation of downtown and a vibrant convention, tourism activity,” Alderman Joe McMenamin, who voted yes, said. “So we’re trying to achieve both goals simultaneously.”

But other members of the council were concerned that they couldn’t fill enough of the 320 small apartments.

“This isn’t Chicago,” Alderwoman Kristen DiCenso said before voting no. “It’s not Champaign. It’s not San Antonio. We’re a different demographic. And we would love to have a market for that sort of thing. I don’t believe we do.”

Darin Dane, the vice chair of Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, said there would be “fallout” from Springfield’s tourism and event convention industry if the proposal passed. He noted there are 26 conventions planned for Springfield for 2023 through 2025, and with the proposal, hotels would be straining to have enough rooms for special events.

Sangamon County’s Regional Planning Commission recommended denying the proposal due to not including any utility or traffic impacts as well as failing to show the need for more apartments downtown. Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Commision also failed to pass a motion to recommend the proposal.

Rajabi’s plan to stay open now with the council’s rejection is to change some units into government-subsidized housing.

The link to the final vote can be found here.