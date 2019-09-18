Sports complex boasts economic impact as vote looms

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Board of Trustees will vote in October whether or not to approve a new $20 million sports complex.

It’s something Rantoul Recreation Director Luke Humphrey says could rejuvenate the village.

“This is potentially a game changing opportunity for the Village of Rantoul,” says Humphrey.

The current plan sees 75% of the bill to come from bonds. The final 25% is going to be raised through donations and sponsorships.

One of the suitors to help is the Rantoul Township High School. Superintendent Scott Amerio has already brought the idea to the school board for consideration. He hopes future school teams could use their fields if they go into this partnership. But final approval for the complex would be needed before they will put money towards it.

The site today is nothing but a soybean field and a blank slate for developers. Humphrey is confident the complex will have a huge impact.

“It’s a very exciting time for Rantoul,” says Humphrey. “We think that this complex will act as an anchor for retail development. The developers have been calling already. So certainly it’s going to be an economic boom for Rantoul and we’re excited and ready for it.”

Feasibility studies for future baseball, softball, and soccer tournaments show there is plenty of potential to give the economy a bump. For just a single weekend event, the complex could generate $1 million to $4 million.

The details of the surrounding area is not set in stone yet. Early renderings show spots for three hotels and several restaurants. They could break ground in December and open in March of 2021 if it is approved next month.