Sports cards stolen

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Someone stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards — and it’s not the first time it’s happened.

A suspect broke into Captain Jack’s in Savoy overnight. The owner says the person threw a 10 lb. weight through the front door, then kicked in the glass. He says the suspect stole $5,000 worth of sports cards. They were in and out of the store in less than 30 seconds.

This is the second robbery in just over two months. Someone stole thousands of dollars worth of cards in that theft, too.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted. The store owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.