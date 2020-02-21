Spoofed numbers used in scam

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Another phone scam is being reported in Illinois and Iowa. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says a caller claims to be from the Illinois Board of Dentistry and uses a spoof phone number to make it look local.
People are being warned:
- The Board of Dentistry will never call someone and demand money or information. If you receive a phone call like this, hang up immediately.
- Never give your credit card number or personal identifying information over the phone if you did not initiate the call.
- Be wary of callers who try to intimidate you into making a quick decision or ask you to “act immediately.”
