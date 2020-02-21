Spoofed numbers used in scam

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Another phone scam is being reported in Illinois and Iowa. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says a caller claims to be from the Illinois Board of Dentistry and uses a spoof phone number to make it look local.

People are being warned:

The Board of Dentistry will never call someone and demand money or information. If you receive a phone call like this, hang up immediately.

Never give your credit card number or personal identifying information over the phone if you did not initiate the call.

Be wary of callers who try to intimidate you into making a quick decision or ask you to “act immediately.”

