Splash Coves officials say I.D. now required, among other new rules

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Splash Cove Water Park had to close for two days after a fight, so now the Decatur Park District is cracking down.

Anyone aged 15 or younger has to be accompanied by an adult. You can get your I.D. at Splash Cove or the Decatur Sports Building. You’ll also have to sign registration and code of conduct forms to go along with it.

“It just lets us know who’s in there, what age they are so we can tell if they need an adult,” Aquatics Director Danita Roseman said. “It’s really just to ensure everyone has a safe and fun time and if there’s any issues we can contact the right people and get the issue resolved.”

Moving forward there are some other changes being made as well. There’s going to be increased security at the park, open swim is now closing at 6:30, and the capacity limit, which was 999 people, is being cut down to 750.

The aquatics director says everyone involved in the fight over weekend has been banned for one year.