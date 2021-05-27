Splash Cove opening up Memorial Day Weekend in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend, there’s a new water park opening up in Decatur.

Splash Cove opens up Saturday, May 29. The hours are 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., and 3-6 p.m. seven days a week. There are extended hours from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Fridays.

There’s a kids play area, along with a lazy river, water zip line, diving boards, and more.

Splash Cove has been in the works since 2016. The park district asked community members what new facility they wanted to most.

But it’s not just for people in town.

“I think this is great not only for Decatur, but surrounding communities. We have something for everybody of any age of all skill levels,” says Danita Roseman, Aquatics Director for Decatur Park District.

There’s a capacity limit of 500 people at a time. You have to make reservations online.

Decatur Park District — Splash Cove