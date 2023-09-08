MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Special Olympics Family Festival in Mattoon is celebrating 40 years this year, and they’re looking for help to put the event on.

The festival promotes inclusion and caring for others while being a friend to someone who may be different than oneself. Lakeland Community College Students are planning to help out this year, but they’ll still need more people.

One committee member said they couldn’t pull it off without all of their volunteers.

“The Special Olympics Family Festival is unique because we pair Special Olympics athletes one-to-one with a volunteer friend for a day,” Sarah Greider said. “And that friend for a day will take the athlete around the grounds here at Lakeland College and escorts them through the activities and through the tents and just has a good day with the athlete and is their friend for the day.

More than 600 athletes are expected to be there this year. That means almost double the volunteers will be needed.