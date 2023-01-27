CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The main event at State Farm Center on Thursday was between Illinois and Purdue’s women’s basketball teams. But the halftime entertainment was between two other basketball teams made up of a special kind of athlete: Special Olympians.

The Champaign Mustangs and TNT Firecrackers of Mahomet served as the halftime entertainment, playing basketball in front of hundreds of people. The athletes participating did not disappoint under the bright lights of State Farm Center.

Mustang Patrick Tessene was able to make a three-point shot, drawing a cheer from the crowd.

“It felt great,” Tessene said of his shot. “It felt awesome.”

No official score was kept for the game, the purpose of which was to raise awareness for the Respect Campaign. The goal is to promote acceptance and respect for students and athletes of all academic abilities.