Special meeting called over police chief's performance

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A special meeting has been called for Wednesday evening in the Village of Atwood to discuss complaints about the performance of the police chief.



Village president Brodie Farrar said the meeting was called Monday regarding the police chief’s behavior. He told WCIA residents made the complaints.