Local News

Special meeting called over police chief's performance

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:11 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:11 PM CDT

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A special meeting has been called for Wednesday evening in the Village of Atwood to discuss complaints about the performance of the police chief.

Village president Brodie Farrar said the meeting was called Monday regarding the police chief’s behavior. He told WCIA residents made the complaints.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected