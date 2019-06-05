Special meeting called over police chief's performance
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A special meeting has been called for Wednesday evening in the Village of Atwood to discuss complaints about the performance of the police chief.
Village president Brodie Farrar said the meeting was called Monday regarding the police chief’s behavior. He told WCIA residents made the complaints.
