CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police are selling a limited edition of their uniform patch in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officers said they are taking a part in the Pink Patch Project by selling a pink version of their uniform patch. All proceeds will go to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to support the cancer research center in Charleston.

The patches are available for pick-up at the front office of the Charleston Police Department for $10 each.