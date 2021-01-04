Special edition of WCIA 3 News at 10:45 p.m. – January 3, 2021

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)--Shoveling snow out of the driveway is a common chore, but for some it can be risky... especially when the snow is both heavy and wet. Doctors say if you aren't careful, it could trigger a heart attack.

Dr. Tom Plura, a physician at CampusTown Urgent Care in Champaign said if you plan on shoveling snow but have a pre-existing condition, to try and see if someone else can shovel it for you.