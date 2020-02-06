1  of  40
Closings
Soy City sees new flights

Local News

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting next month, travelers can get to the Windy City from the Soy City. Daily United express jet service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, takes off starting March 5.

The latest transportation option opens up more than 150 worldwide destinations from United’s Chicago hub including stops in Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, Canada and Africa.

Daily DEC 6 AMORD 7:05 AM
S,M,W,T,FDEC 12:12 PMORD 1:18 PM
DailyORD 9:25 PMDEC 10:30 PM
S,M,W,T,FORD 10:35 AMDEC 11:40 AM

