Sources say Pritzker plans to issue “shelter in place” Saturday

ILLINOIS (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to issue a “shelter-in-place” order for the entire state starting Saturday, essentially commanding residents to stay in their homes as officials take drastic measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus according to sources.

Pritzker is expected to announce the directive at a 3 pm, Friday news conference along with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Details are still being worked out, sources said.

Residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs. All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well.