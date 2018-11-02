Source of leak unknown
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) -- City leaders are investigating a leak at an intersection. It's at the corner of Austin and Cory.
Crews say they think it's from the water main. They're not sure when it started, but they know it's been getting worse.
Friday, they said the Illinois Rural Water Association was trying to pinpoint the leak. If it can't be fixed, they'll look at installing a new storm sewer line.
More Stories
-
FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) -- Eight small children got out safely before a…
-
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Dozens of veterans stood in awe as they looked at…
-
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man wanted for a shooting earlier…