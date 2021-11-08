Soup kitchen to be held this week

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Vermilion County will host a soup kitchen on November 10 in honor of Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

Officials said the event will be held at Crosspoint at the Y on Hazel Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to officials, the event will be open to the public. Soup, sandwich, beverage and dessert will be served. Free personal care package will also be available.

For more information, contact Tricia Keith at 217-304-3648 or Linda McLaughlin at 217-446-1217.