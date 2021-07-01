“Soon”: CU at Home Director on homeless shelter re-opening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Emergency homeless shelters operated by CU at Home in Champaign remain temporarily closed Thursday.

Director Rob Dahlhaus said there are still some people housed at the shelters, but they have not been able to take in anyone new since closing the doors on May 10.

Originally, Dahlhaus set a tentative re-opening date for June 14. After a couple of weeks passed, Dahlhaus said it will be open soon, but he was hesitant to set a new date.

Dahlhaus says the last month was spent trying to hire staff and volunteers, and making renovations.