Son saves mom with kidney transplant

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — 61-year old Cheryl Blackburn is alive tonight because of her son.

27-year old Joshua Blackburn donated his kidney to his mom last week after she had been on dialysis for a year. Joshua heard he could be a donor, and mom could not talk him out of it. They are both now encouraging others to become organ donors too.

“There’s just so many people that need organs of every kind and to be able to give them that chance at life I think would be a great blessing for them,” says Cheryl Blackburn.

She is already feeling better with the new kidney. She says she is looking forward to using her second chance to pursue new adventures in life.