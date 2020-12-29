Son reacts to fatal shooting of his mother

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in her car. It happened on Moreland Boulevard off of Town Center Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. That’s in the Nantucket Cove apartment complex. Police say Lisa Lewis was shot in the parking lot. The 36-year-old was rushed to the hospital but didn’t make it.

Police have interviewed witnesses and are still investigating. This shooting is hard news for anyone living nearby, but we talked to the woman’s son, Deraujae Lewis. He was right inside the family’s apartment when she was shot.

“I was frantic, I was scared. It was just… it was so much stuff that was going on. I was very anxious on the phone with the cops,” said Lewis.’

At only 18, Deraujae now has to figure out how to live without his mom, Lisa Lewis. He says she was just sitting in her car in this parking lot about to head to work when she was shot several times.

“It was like ta ta ta ta,” said Deraujae, describing what he heard, “and that’s the thing, as soon as the bullets hit my mom, her foot had hit the gas. I was like so frantic and scared, and like… it was just like… I was just in fight or flight mode to actually save my mom, and the fact that I couldn’t is kindof heartbreaking,” he said.

Lewis feels that, whoever did this, knew his mom would be there at that time.

“It happened so quick and so fast. It was planned. I know it was planned. There’s no way that my mom would just go out to work any day and just get shot in her parking lot. It was personal to someone, because they wouldn’t have done it for no reason,” Deraujae said. “They thought about what they did, and they killed my mother.”

Neighbors we talked to said they never expected to wake up to police knocking on their door.

“I just gotta be careful. I’m gonna be cautious. I’m not gonna be out late, and I’m gonna be watching around,” said neighbor Danielle Knox.

Lewis says he’d just like to ask whoever did this: why?

“What was your purpose, what were you trying to prove? What was it that she did that personally affected you so much that you took the life of another human being?” he said.

Deraujae added that’s it’s a reminder to never take people you love for granted.

“Make sure you tell your people you love them, you know?” explained Deraujae, “because tomorrow is never promised. I witnessed that today. It’s just not, and that’s the thing. It happened so quick. That’s life, it can be taken from you just like that.”

Lewis’ son described her as the life of the party and that she always had a smile on her face. Lewis has three other children in addition to Deraujae. Their grandfather is taking care of them right now. Police are asking people for video camera footage of the area where it happened.