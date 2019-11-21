Some parents unhappy with more officers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district plans to use more school resource officers and some parents are not happy with the decision.

Those parents say having extra officers is not the way to keep students safe, but the school board approved the plan Tuesday night with a four to three vote.

Some parents at the meeting brought up the idea of metal detectors, as opposed to armed officers. One parent on Wednesday also suggested more counselors and psychologists. He believes they were too quick in their decision.

“In the end, this is the issue that rubs many of us the wrong way,” says Urbana parent Ricardo Diaz. “Why rush it? What’s the hurry? There’s already a police officer assigned to the high school right now.”

Over 70 displeased parents wrote a letter to the board urging them not to go down this route. But the board said they never received it. The school investigated the issue and found out it was a glitch in their website.

“As of 10:33 [Tuesday] night – all board members did receive your e-mail,” said a school official in an e-mail to parents. “I have no words other than to express on behalf of technology, and the board, my apologies.”

Diaz also mentioned the lack of students sharing their thoughts. Only a voluntary view attended the meeting. Diaz says his son is not a fan of the idea.

“He said, ‘It makes me feel the opposite [of safe],'” says Diaz. “‘It does not make me feel more safe to know there’s a cop here cause already I’m thinking what’s happening? What went wrong? Why are the police here?'”

The city has final say on the matter. They will vote on it Monday.