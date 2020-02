PARK RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested suspected burglars after a man identifying himself as a soldier in Iraq called to say he’d just seen two men leave his garage with his power tools on a smartphone he’d hooked up to a doorbell camera.

Officers arrived to the area shortly after the call Friday and found two men loaded down with power tools. The men were arrested on burglary charges. Authorities say they’re also suspected of stealing items from cars in the area.