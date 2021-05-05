Solar farm planned for Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new solar farm in the works in Effingham, and it could help community members save some money.

The open space could soon be filled with 20 acres of solar panels. The project is still in the early stages.

The city purchased 154 acres of land in the south end of town for $2.7 million. A group called Trajectory Energy Partners was already looking in the same area.

The solar farm would be paid for by the group and lease the land from the city, but they also need a grant through Illinois Solar for All.

City leaders say it could help around 400 families save money, plus benefit the city economy utilities.

“Having clean energy, green energy in the community I think is important,” says Steve Miller, City Administrator. “Having it benefit the families that it will in the area. We think it’s a really good fit.”

The city already allows solar panel systems on residential and commercial roofs, but they don’t have any regulation on large solar farms.

The planning commission is currently drafting something that will then need to head to city council.