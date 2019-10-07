Solar array to help low-income families

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is preparing to put solar panels on top of a closed landfill. Those panels will power part of the city and also help low-income families.

The landfill already houses a police firing range, a fire department training facility and a landscape recycling facility. There are still about 40 acres not in use. This solar array will take up about 10 of that.

People will be able to subscribe to a certain amount of the power generated. Low income families will also be able to save money on electricity through this too.

“What’s great about this is they can get access to clean, renewable energy with no money up front, so you don’t have to come up with a bunch of cash to put solar panels up on your roof, you can just start subscribing or paying for solar electricity through a community solar subscription,” said Urbana Sustainability and Resilience Officer Scott Tess.

The city has started working with a developer to move this project forward. It should be finished within about two years.