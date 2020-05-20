Soil soaks up mid-month rains

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tuesday, the Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring (WARM) program at the Illinois State Water Survey announced an increase in soil moisture levels because of recent rains.

Between May 14 – 17, the state received 2.85″ of rain with totals of more than 7″ reported in the northeast.

During the first two weeks of the month, soil moisture levels had been declining all regions with an average decrease of 19% in moisture levels at 2″ depths.

Temperatures averaged 66 degrees on May 17 as daily highs ranged from the mid-60s in the north to high 70s in the south.