Softball team latest to benefit from lead naming gift to UIDIA

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The UI’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics is once again the benefactor of a substantial grant to create a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility for another of the school’s exceptional sports teams.

Pending approval from the Board of Trustees, the Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center is thanks to a $3 million lead naming gift from Rex Martin and his daughters, Ashley Martin and Alexis Martin-Klose, in honor of their late wife and mother, Alice Martin.

This is the second major gift from the Rex and Alice A. Martin Foundation. In 2008, the family donated $1 million to complete additions to the softball complex, including, most notably, the softball clubhouse. The facility, measuring about 13,000 square feet, is an addition to the existing clubhouse and will include a full infield as well as hitting and pitching cages.











The ability to host full infield practices will be a rare attribute of the $6 million facility which will also feature a new recruiting lobby, hall of fame, expanded player lounge, increased storage and improved parking. Construction is expected to start later this year and end in December 2021.

With this gift, the Illinois Office of Athletics Development has secured its fourth naming gift in the past two years. Other naming gifts included funding and support for Demirjian Park for track and field and soccer, the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center and the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center. The gift counts toward the $300 million fundraising goal for the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, which is part of “With Illinois,” the $2.25 billion University-wide fundraising campaign.