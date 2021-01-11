Sock collection to help warm the homeless

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Socks are something most people wear everyday. But for the homeless, new socks are a luxury they often don’t have.

State Senator Scott Bennett and Robinson Chiropractic are collecting socks to help solve that problem in Vermilion County. The collection is through Friday, January 15.

“Donations to shelters are down this year due to COVID-19, so Robinson Chiropractic and I have teamed up to collect socks,” Bennett said. “Now more than ever, it’s important to support each other as a community I encourage you to donate, if you’re able.”

New socks for men, women and children can be dropped off in collection boxes at the following locations.

Sen. Scott Bennett`s District Office

201 N. Vermilion St., Suite 323, Danville

Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Robinson Chiropractic:

3595 N. Vermilion St., Danville

Mon, Wed, Fri: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tues and Thurs: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



830 S. Dixie Hwy., Hoopeston

Mon-Fri: 8 to 12 p.m.; 1:30 to 6 p.m.

111 N. State St., Suite C, Westville

Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Tues: 1:30 to 6 p.m.