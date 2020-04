GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the hardest hit demographics during the global COVID-19 pandemic is high school seniors who won’t get to walk across the stage for graduation.

But, Emily Clinton didn’t let that stop her. Her softball team from Gibson City Melvin Sibley made the most of social media and current technology.

She says the team has adopted the coach’s philosophy, “We can only control the controllables.”