Social Security phone scam warming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of people, maybe even you, have gotten this message.

“In order to speak with social security personal press one.”

The Champaign County Clerk is warning about the phone scam. It’s coming from different numbers but they always say the same thing. His biggest concern is protecting those who might not know.

“Sometimes, whether it’s students or people from another country or elderly person who’s just afraid or just think this is legitimate,” Aaron Ammons says.

A U of I student lost seven thousand dollars to a social security phone scam this week.