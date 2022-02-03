Social media post brings students together for snowball fight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – What’s a great way to embrace the wintry weather… How about a good old-fashioned snowball fight?

It started out as an Instagram post. But now… it’s war.

U of I students gathered on the Quad to take advantage of the snowy day. And they said even they were surprised so many others showed up.

The post now has over 4,000 likes. It asked students to come out to the Quad for a snowball fight. And plenty showed up. Enough to form teams and chuck ice at each other for over an hour.

Students say the fun was necessary after days of Zoom classes. And they’re already planning another one.

“We got right off of Zoom and headed over… We ran over right when class ended,” Rachel Dorsch said.

Students say they’ll be back out on Friday.