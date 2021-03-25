Social media group aims to empower women

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re looking to give and get support from other women– there’s a place for you.

It’s a Facebook group called Empowered Women of Champaign-Urbana.

Two years ago, it was just Francesca Hunter and a small group of friends. Now, it’s grown to a community of more than 1,200 women.

Hunter said she wanted to create a space where women could share their struggles, give and receive advice, and celebrate each other’s accomplishments. “We should be supporting each other, patting each other on the back, we should be our biggest fans, fixing each other’s crowns when we’re down. It’s very very important to know that women support each other and that we love each other.. because who else is gonna do it besides us?”

The group also actively supports female-owned businesses and works closely with Restoration Urban Ministries to help women in need.

Hunter said she wants to host in-person events like book-readings and seminars as soon as it’s safe to do so.

All women are welcome to join the group– even if they live outside of Champaign and Urbana. The group’s only rule is that you are always positive and encouraging to one and other!