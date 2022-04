CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two high school junior varsity soccer teams are set to play in their conference opener on Tuesday. When they play, they will do so with a message and for a good cause.

Centennial and Champaign High Schools will be wearing “Be Kind” jerseys bearing #livelikeluke. It’s part of a kindness campaign that started at Centennial in 2017 following the passing of student-athlete Luke Miller.

The game will start at 4:30 p.m.