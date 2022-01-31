Snow plow drivers preparing for winter storm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Privately run snow plow drivers are gearing up for a busy week. They’ve been waiting for a big snow for some time.

While it hasn’t started yet, Merrill Landscape Services in Champaign is almost booked. They’re getting ready to tackle the largest snowfall of the season so far.

The Chief Operating Officer says they can put 12-15 plows on the roads.

“So this will be our first big event. And they’re always fun because it’s just one-and-done and it’s crazy for like a week,” Bailey Billman said.

“I’m going to get a lot of sleep. And then just make sure that our equipment is running and as top-notch as possible,” Head of Field Operations Dan Freeman said.

Right now, they’re still offering snow removal within 24-48 hours. But guaranteed real-time services have been booked since last month.