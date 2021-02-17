Snow Emergency order lifted for downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield says drivers can resume parking on-street in downtown Springfield beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The downtown area spans from Jackson Street to Jefferson and from Ninth Street to Second Street, the city says.

“Public Works has been focusing on main roads and secondary streets, with additional attention on the downtown area,” a press release says. “This will allow businesses to reopen safely.”

Parking is still restricted on other Snow Emergency Routes throughout the City until 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. This has been changed from Friday.