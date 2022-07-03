SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman will be seeing less MTD busses in town starting this week as the SMTD cuts back service there.

The SMTD will be suspending fixed route service in those towns starting Tuesday, meaning the SMTD will no longer be running busses with scheduled routes at scheduled times.

Steve Schoeffel, SMTD’s Managing Director, said the elimination of regular service is due to nationwide, industry-wide personnel issues that have been present since the pandemic started.

“SMTD continues to experience manpower shortages resulting in considerable overtime, including mandatory overtime,” Schoeffel said. “In the multiple years we have provided this fixed route service, including a couple of different iterations to try to improve ridership, we just have not reached a level to sustain the amount of work hours it takes to put the service on the streets.”

“We are actively addressing hiring challenges and retention of existing employees at SMTD, but we are still experiencing shortages that are affecting the amount of service we’re able to offer,” Schoeffel added. “Our priority has to be the service within our district which serves the vast majority of residents in need of public transportation, but we still want to offer transportation in those outlying areas.”

People in Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman can still pre-schedule transportation through the SMTD by calling 217-522-8594. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance and callers should state that they ride the fixed route in whatever town they are from.

More information can be found on the SMTD’s website.