SMTD lighted bus is back this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) is bringing back its popular lighted bus for this year’s Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) Holiday Walks.

Officials said the lighted bus is newly-named as “Holly.”

“SMTD always likes to bring out the lighted bus,” said SMTD’s Managing Director Steve Schoeffel. “The community has always liked it, and this year, we’re going to start calling the bus “Holly” to give it a recognizable name everyone can use.”

Holly will also participate in this year’s Jaycee’s Holiday Lights Parade on the evening of December 4.

According to officials, the lighted bus was created several years ago with tens of thousands of lights woven into a netting that covers the entire bus. The lights are run through a computer to synchronize with various holiday songs.

Holly will appear at the following DSI Holiday Walk locations and times:

– 11/27: 4:00 p.m. at 6th and Adams for the tree lighting

– 12/1: Monroe & 4th Across from Custom Cup

– 12/4: Springfield Jaycees Parade

– 12/8: Adams & 3rd Across from JP Kelly’s

– 12/11: In front of Meyer’s Building on 5th Street

– 12/15: Washington Across from Anvil and Forge

– 12/18: In front of Meyer’s Building on 5th Street

– 12/22: Jackson near Obed and Issacs

SMTD is also partnering with the Memorial Foundation’s Holiday Fest to provide a shuttle around the downtown area to make seeing all of the trees easier, especially for anyone that may have difficulty walking. The special service is open to the public and is free.

The route runs from Union Station every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays starting Nov. 27 and ending Dec. 18. The route will depart Union Station at the top of the hour, :15, :30 and :45, and it will stop at four other locations along 7th Street, Capitol Avenue and 4th Street. An approximate departure schedule follows, noting exact times can vary based on traffic and passenger loading delays.

SMTD reminds passengers that properly-worn face-coverings are still required by the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), and those who refuse to wear a face-covering will not be allowed on SMTD vehicles.