Smoking pot in rental properties

ILLINOIS (WCIA)–With a bill allowing recreational marijuana use sitting on the governor’s desk.

People have asked will they be able to smoke inside their apartment or rented home.

It will depend on who their landlord is.

“I’ve got a non-smoking policy that’s for not only my benefit but for future tenants,” Janice Vidovic says.

Janice Vidovic is a realtor.

Others I spoke with say the same thing.

Along with protecting their future tenants.

They’re worried about the cost associated with removing the smell of pot.

A process Vidovic says costs close to five thousand dollars for a single family home.

“I have to rent ozone generators to get rid of the smoke, special paint that costs $60 a gallon.

So all of the increase work and hazards to others is why we don’t do it,” Vidovic explains.

Oscar Alvarado is a new dad, he says he doesn’t like the idea of bringing his baby into an environment where they could be breathing it in.

“And I wouldn’t want my child to be exposed to either of those two things. whether it be marijuana or cigarette smoking,” Oscar Alvarado says.

The realtors I spoke with say, they understand the drug could become legal.

If that’s the case, consumable versions of the drug are acceptable.

But in their properties, you still won’t be able to light up inside.

“I don’t prohibit anything. The only thing we prohibit is anything that we can walk in and smell,” Vidovic says.

If the governor signs the bill, recreational marijuana use will become legal in January.