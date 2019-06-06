Smoking near children could cost

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- You could soon get charged to light up a cigarette with kids in the car. A bill that passed both houses would stop adults from smoking in a car with children under the age of 18. Everything from cigars, marijuana or pipes would be against the law. It doesn't matter if the car has stopped or has the windows down.



Maximum fines for a first time offender would be 100 dollars. If you do it again, it could cost you 250 dollars.

