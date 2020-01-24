Smile to make snack history!

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ever wanted to be a snack icon? Now’s your chance. Frito-Lay is looking to make its customers potato chip legends. Last year, four residents were selected to be on the bags.

The Smile with Lays campaign benefits Operation Smile. Donations from each bag sold will benefit Operation Smile, up to $1 million.

Nominate someone who goes out of his or her way to make other people smile. Four of last year’s 31 winners are from Chicago:

Akio is a tech worker dedicated to making others feel special through the “analog technology” of handwritten notes.

Eric provides sneakers to kids whose families can’t afford them by creating and selling artwork combining his passions for sneakers and comic books.

Katie started Kitchen Possible to empower kids to make amazing things happen in their lives by showing them how to make amazing things happen in the kitchen.

Lauren lends her helping hand to doctors on mission trips. She keeps kids happy and comfortable while they receive important medical assistance.

Lay’s also conducted its first-ever Smiles Survey to map the happiest parts of the country. In Illinois, the #1 reason to smile is food!