Small but mighty Illini fan cheers the team on from the hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Illini fan is cheering the team on even in the toughest of times.

Shoni Anderson was diagnosed with Leukemia in February, but it hasn’t stopped her from cheering on the team she loves.

Shoni’s mom Becky Anderson said the first thing Shoni says when she wakes up in the morning is “I-L-L” and that she loves to talk to the nurses at the hospital about her favorite players.

Shoni comes from a basketball family. Her mom and dad are both coaches, and all of her older siblings play.

When her big sister posted a photo of Shoni on her way to chemo, sporting her orange and blue Illini gear, it caught the attention of Coach Underwood, and some of the players.

Shoni reppin’ her Illini gear

Her family is also doing a March Madness bracket. So far, all of Shoni’s predictions have been correct. And good news for Illini fans… Shoni picked your team to win it all!

Go Shoni and go Illini!