Slow start for early voting

ILLINOIS (AP) — Early voting in the state for next week’s primary is off to a slow start, but elections officials expect it to top the 520,000 early ballots cast in 2016.

Two phenomena could play a role. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s dramatic comeback this past week in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination has cleared a previously crowded field. More voters might now take early ballots to choose between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Also, the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, might prompt people to avoid polling place crowds and instead cast ballots early or by mail.

