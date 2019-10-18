Slimey assembly slays students

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some teachers will do just about anything for their students. Thursday, the PTO hosted the Slime Assembly as an incentive for a fundraiser. Oakwood Grade School’s 6th grade classes got to dump slime on one of their favorite teachers, Mr. Glosser.

Posted by Ogs Pto on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Monday, the PTO is also hosting the world famous Harlem Wizards for an assembly at OGS and OJHS in preparation for their upcoming game on November 4, against school staff and community members. The Wizards present a program to highlight positivity, respect, integrity, determination and empathy.