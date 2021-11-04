Sleep tips to prepare for time change

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials of St. John’s Hospital said as Sunday approaches, it’s important for people to begin preparing themselves for the return to Standard Time.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November, which means most of the country will turn clocks back one hour.

“You should go to bed 10-15 minutes later the week before DST ends to prepare yourself for the time change,” said lead sleep technologist for St. John’s Hospital Sleep Center Connie Enlow. “This allows your body and brain to adjust slowly rather than in just one night. It’s also important to stay in a bedtime and wake time routine after the clocks fall back because it helps the brain prepare for sleep.”

Enlow believes light is a big environmental factor in the quality of sleep.

She stated, “In the winter we lose daylight so it’s darker earlier which makes our bodies tired earlier. Expose yourself to more light during the daytime hours to make the adjustment a little easier on your internal clock.”

According to officials, other tips to achieve quality sleep include: