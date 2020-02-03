Slain former trooper laid to rest

CHICAGO (CBS) — Family and friends took time Saturday to celebrate the life of a former state trooper who was murdered a week earlier. Hundreds showed up at Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Maywood to pay respects to Greg Rieves.

Many law enforcement colleagues attended the services. Rieves worked for Illinois State Police for 25 years before retiring last year. He was killed when he was shot in the head January 24, at a cigar lounge in Lisle. He and several others were watching television when shots were fired.

Lisa McMullan, 51, is accused of killing Rieves and injuring two other troopers. McMullan then turned the gun on herself and took her own life.

Former State Trooper Greg Rieves

Lisa McMullan

Deputy Lisle Police Chief Ron Wilke says it appears Rieves and McMullan had some sort of intimate relationship and also spent time at the cigar lounge on similar days. Monday, police revealed the words, “I hate you…hope you two die!” were found written on the wall of McMullan’s Hyde Park apartment. The wall listed Rieves’ name and that of another man. The second man whose name appeared was not at the cigar lounge where the shooting took place.

“Based on the writing on the shooter’s condominium wall and her actions, it’s safe to see she was very mad at him,” Wilke wrote Tuesday. “Why that is, we don’t really know at this point.”

McMullan was also a valid Firearm Owners Identification card holder and also has a concealed carry permit, and she’d had no previous run-ins with police.