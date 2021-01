Temperatures dip into the low to middle 20s tonight with freezing fog likely area-wide. Freezing fog will cause more slick spots and potentially dangerous travel conditions if enough ice forms on roads and bridges. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect tonight through tomorrow. Areas with heavy snow may see dense fog last most of Monday.

A range of high temperatures of 10-15 degrees will be seen in parts of Central Illinois. Areas that got snow will stay in the 30s, but areas that missed out climb into the 40s. Dense fog is likely to remain in areas that saw heavy snow through most of Monday. A quick disturbance may bring some very isolated light flurries/showers and more low clouds/fog by Monday Night before the front swings through and helps bring some sunshine back on Tuesday.