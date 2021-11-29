SIU students to deliver shoes to elementary schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Southern Illinois University (SIU) students are preparing some special gifts to kids at elementary schools this holiday season.

According to officials, students of SIU School of Medicine in the Pediatric Interest Group will provide more than 85 pairs of athletic shoes to children at McClernand and Enos elementary schools.

Officials said on December 1, the students will visit McClernand Elementary School, which is located at 801 North Sixth Street, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. On December 2, they will visit Enos Elementary School, which is located at 524 West Elliot Avenue, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

SIU Medical students raise funds within SIU School of Medicine and purchase the shoes as part of the national Shoes That Fit program. District 186 staff at the respective schools identify students needing new shoes, measure their feet and send sizes to medical students, who purchase the new tennis shoes and socks using donations. Since 2007, the medical school has provided more than 1,000 pairs of shoes to area students.