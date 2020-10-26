Sisters of Delta Sigma Theta parade to encourage people to vote

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The University of Illinois’ chapter of Delta Sigma Theta gathered around the Church of the Living God Sunday afternoon.

They’re asking anyone who hasn’t voted yet to get to the polls as soon as possible. They decorated their cars with voting signs and took off into local neighborhoods to spread the message.

The Deltas say that with so much at stake in this years election, that it’s way too important to not vote.

“Make your voice be heard.” DST’s Committee Chair for Social Action Kim Roberson said. “You can sit back and complain all day and night. But unless you’re out here voting, you really have no right to anything.”

Current students in the sorority also joined in on the parade. They want to encourage other students and first time voters to make their voices heard in the ballot box.

“Instead of always taking it to twitter or always taking it to instagram, let’s go out to the polls and put our money where our mouth is.” Kennedy Daniels said. “Let’s take advantage of the opportunity and vote”

