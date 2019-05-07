Local News

Sirens tested twice

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) -- There were several reports the outdoor warning sirens were not working. Village officials are happy to announce they are.

Some said they could not hear them Tuesday morning during the monthly test.

As a result, each siren was individually tested as well as the entire system. Officials say everything was working and functioning properly.

