Significant Flooding Occurring in McLean County Saturday Morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Significant flooding is ongoing Friday Night in parts of McLean County.

Rainfall totals between Logan, De Witt, Piatt and McLean Counties has been between 4-8″ estimated by radar as more rain continues to fall.

Emergency crews were busy with flood related calls in the area Friday. At least 4 water rescues have happened as reported by the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln.

Interstate 55 was impacted by flood waters. A vehicle was stalled in high water near mile marker 159 southwest of Bloomington. The Hudson Fire Department Water Rescue Team responded to numerous calls in the area and the dive team was activated to rescue stranded motorists. Interstate 55 remains closed as of 12:50a due to high water.

Another vehicle was stalled north of Le Roy. 3 people were stranded in that car before crews could rescue them.

Another report of a stranded vehicle came in at the Kicakpoo Creek Bridge on I-74 just west of Downs.

A homeowner also had to be rescued from high water north of Heyworth.

Traffic has slowed or stopped on I-55 near Funks Grove, and along US 136 between McLean, Heyworth and Le Roy. Many county roads are also seeing flood waters in the area.

The McLean County EMA Office is asking for residents with flooding reports and photos to send them to ema@mcleancountyil.gov.

So far, no injuries have been reported. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.